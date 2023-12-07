BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
BIPL 21.04 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (3.34%)
BOP 5.54 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (4.33%)
CNERGY 4.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DFML 18.82 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (9.74%)
DGKC 80.50 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.09%)
FABL 30.95 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (5.85%)
FCCL 20.49 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.69%)
FFL 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.72%)
GGL 13.94 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (9.33%)
HBL 116.96 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.35%)
HUBC 123.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.15%)
HUMNL 7.98 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (5.28%)
KEL 3.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.71%)
LOTCHEM 28.59 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.2%)
MLCF 42.10 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.24%)
OGDC 123.10 Increased By ▲ 8.99 (7.88%)
PAEL 18.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.16%)
PIBTL 5.71 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.96%)
PIOC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.53%)
PPL 110.98 Increased By ▲ 11.52 (11.58%)
PRL 27.52 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (2.84%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.92%)
SNGP 70.09 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (3.99%)
SSGC 13.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (4.6%)
TELE 8.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.04%)
TPLP 13.65 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.63%)
TRG 91.94 Increased By ▲ 6.25 (7.29%)
UNITY 26.81 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.28%)
WTL 1.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.63%)
BR100 6,544 Increased By 101.5 (1.58%)
BR30 23,210 Increased By 429.3 (1.88%)
KSE100 63,918 Increased By 961.7 (1.53%)
KSE30 21,352 Increased By 348.1 (1.66%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 07, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-07

PTI Chairman retains Qureshi as VC

Zulfiqar Ahmad Published 07 Dec, 2023 04:35am

ISLAMABAD: The newly-elected Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Barrister Gohar Ali Khan on Wednesday retained party’s jailed Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi at his current post after the party’s intra-party elections which took place last week.

The flamboyant Barrister Khan, who was elected as party chairman unopposed after the incarcerated founding chairman handpicked him to contest intra-party polls for the top slot, issued the notification which said that “Shah Mahmood Qureshi is hereby appointed as PTI Vice Chairman with immediate effect”.

Qureshi, who is currently in jail alongside Imran Khan in controversial cypher case, sent out a message from the prison cell a day ago that “I’m and will remain with my leader Imran Khan whether he gives me any position in the party or not as I’m a proud worker of PTI”.

Qureshi made this statement in response to a question by a journalist inside Adiala Jail where Imran Khan was also present during the hearing of the cypher case.

Parvez Elahi who is also currently in jail was also retained as central president of the party by the new chairman, which according to insiders was done on the instruction of ex-chairman Imran Khan, for his unwavering support with party despite all the hardships.

Besides, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Senator Saifullah Abro, Qasim Suri, and Mushtaq Ghani were also appointed as central Vice Presidents of the party with immediate effect.

On November 23, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) annulled PTI’s intra-party polls held in June last year, asking the party to hold the elections within 20 days if it wanted to retain its “bat” symbol in the forthcoming general elections slated for February 08 next year.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Shah Mahmood Qureshi PTI

Comments

1000 characters

PTI Chairman retains Qureshi as VC

Three projects: ADB approves $659m in financing

New FAB ED: govt initiates appointment process

FWBL sell-off: Minister briefed about status of accounts

Digitising budget process: Shamshad chairs IMF mission meeting

‘Illegal’ LCs, forex market speculation: MoF set to share list of banks with SIFC today

Loss-making Discos: FD opposes PD’s proposal

Power sector: Nepra backs transition from Libor to ‘SOFR’

‘Delayed’ CASA-1000 project: World Bank reluctant to arrange funds

CPEC 10th anniversary: there exists strong commitment to accelerate pace of ongoing projects

Customs values of various goods changed

Read more stories