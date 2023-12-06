Shane Watson takes over as Quetta Gladiators head coach

Quetta Gladiators have confirmed the appointment of former Australia all-rounder Shane Watson as head coach of the franchise ahead of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 9.

The announcement sees Gladiators’ first change of coach since the inauguration of the tournament, as former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Moin Khan, who served as coach for eight years, was appointed team director.

Quetta Gladiators thrived during the first four seasons of the PSL, showcasing remarkable consistency. They reached the final three times and even lifted the trophy in 2019, solidifying their dominance.

Shane Watson, who joined the team in 2018 after two seasons with Islamabad United, played a pivotal role in their success. He became arguably their greatest overseas player, with his three-season stint (2018-2020) marking a peak for the Gladiators. In 2019, Watson was the top-scorer for the side, contributing 430 at a strike rate of 143.81, earning him the well-deserved title of Player of the Tournament.

However, the tides have turned for the Gladiators. They haven’t reached the playoffs in the last four seasons, marking a significant downfall. Despite holding onto the same coach throughout their journey and maintaining Sarfaraz Ahmed as captain, the team hasn’t found its winning formula. Whether a change in leadership is needed remains to be seen.

Watson, 42, retired from all cricket in 2020. He joined IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as assistant coach in 2022, serving alongside his former Australia team-mate Ricky Ponting. Earlier this year, he was appointed head coach of Major League Cricket franchise San Francisco Unicorns.