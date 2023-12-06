BAFL 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.45%)
COP28 must mark ‘beginning of the end’ of fossil fuels: EU

AFP Published 06 Dec, 2023 05:17pm

DUBAI: The UN’s COP28 talks in Dubai must “mark the beginning of the end” of fossil fuels, the European Union’s climate chief said Wednesday, as nations were divided over the issue.

European climate commissioner Wopke Hoekstra said there was “still a lot of work ahead of us” as negotiators seek to reach a deal aimed at saving the goal of limiting warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

“I want this COP to mark the beginning of the end for fossil fuels,” he said at a news conference.

“This is a key part for the EU and … of our negotiating mandate, meaning that all 27 European member states want this to be part of the negotiated outcome.”

UN climate chief slams ‘posturing’ in COP28 talks

Hoekstra noted that scientists have warned that the world must accelerate its emissions reductions this decade.

“We simply have to get rid of fossil fuels,” he said.

Hoekstra spoke as the UN talks approached their midway point, with a deal due to be finalised, in theory, on December 12.

The latest draft agreement includes a phrase calling for an “orderly and just” phase-out of fossil fuels.

But there is also another option to not mention the issue at all, language backed so far by Russia, Saudi Arabia and China, according to observers.

