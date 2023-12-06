FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

ISLAMABAD: The Finance Division on Tuesday released Rs17.4 billion to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for conducting general elections 2024 in the country.

Additionally, Rs10 billion were released to the ECP in July 2023 that would bring the total fund released to the commission, according to the Finance Division to Rs27.4 billion for holding general elections.

The Finance Division remains committed to provision of funds as and when required by the ECP, added the ministry.

On Monday, the ECP reportedly asked the secretary of finance for the provision of allocated funds reserved for the general elections 2024, sources said.

The secretary finance has assured the ECP with respect to release of all the required funds by the Finance Ministry within the next couple of days for the general elections in the country that are scheduled on February 8, 2024.

While talking to the media after the meeting at the ECP, the secretary finance said that the ECP has written a letter to the Finance Ministry on November 14 with regard to non-provision of funds. The letter was reached to the ministry on November 18.

He added that subsequent to the commission’s directives, the Finance Ministry was taking measures to ensure the release of all the outstanding funds required for the general polls, he said.

He said that the process with respect to issuance of funds involves various stages and requires approvals from the authorities, and added that this would be done at the earliest and the funds would be provided as per the ECP.

