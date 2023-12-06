BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-06

Health reforms: 3-phase strategy formulated, PM told

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar ul Haq Kakar was informed that a three-phase strategy has been formulated to bring about reforms in the health sector.

The caretaker prime minister, who presided over a meeting of the task force made for reforms in medical education and patient care in the country on Tuesday, was briefed about the strategy designed to reform the health sector to bring it at par with international standards.

He was told that the purpose of this strategy is to ensure the implementation of rules and regulations per international standards in the Pakistani health sector.

Kakar was given a briefing on reform strategy in the health sector at the graduate and post-graduate levels in the meeting

The caretaker premier appreciated the initiatives of the task force for health sector reforms under the leadership of Special Assistant Dr Amir Bilal.

He said that medical education in Pakistan should be aligned with contemporary requirements.

Kakar emphasized the current situation of the health sector and the need for reforms, adding that reforms in the health sector should be brought in the country to meet the demand of health sector experts in the global manpower market.

He further stated that nursing is a very important field and needs more attention for its development.

In the meeting, the Ministry of Health, College of Physicians and Surgeons of Pakistan, Pakistan Medical and Dental Council, Higher Education Commission, and the medical universities of the country were briefed on the measures taken for the health sector.

