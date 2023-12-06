Job Centre registers over 200,000 workers

LAHORE: Punjab Job Center, an online employment hub, has registered over 200,000 workers on its online portal since its launch in August 2022.

This was informed during a progress review meeting of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) which was chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Tuesday. It was further informed that 45,000 employers from both the public and private sectors have registered on the portal to seek potential candidates.

The online platform, developed by the PITB in collaboration with the labour and human resource department, plays a role of a bridge between potential employers, promoters and employment exchange agencies and workers, job seekers and citizens.

While addressing the meeting, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the establishment of Job Centre is an important step towards guiding the youth and ensuring their employment, which will benefit not only the industrialists but also the employers.

It may be noted that the online job portal comprises a comprehensive database of working human capital, including skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled, from both public and private sectors.

The job seekers and job providers in both public and private sectors can register themselves as business owners or as citizen workers at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk. This Job Center also maintains a database of the pool of available human resources across the Punjab region.

