BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-06

Job Centre registers over 200,000 workers

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

LAHORE: Punjab Job Center, an online employment hub, has registered over 200,000 workers on its online portal since its launch in August 2022.

This was informed during a progress review meeting of the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) which was chaired by PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf on Tuesday. It was further informed that 45,000 employers from both the public and private sectors have registered on the portal to seek potential candidates.

The online platform, developed by the PITB in collaboration with the labour and human resource department, plays a role of a bridge between potential employers, promoters and employment exchange agencies and workers, job seekers and citizens.

While addressing the meeting, PITB Chairman Faisal Yousaf said the establishment of Job Centre is an important step towards guiding the youth and ensuring their employment, which will benefit not only the industrialists but also the employers.

It may be noted that the online job portal comprises a comprehensive database of working human capital, including skilled, semi-skilled and unskilled, from both public and private sectors.

The job seekers and job providers in both public and private sectors can register themselves as business owners or as citizen workers at jobcenter.punjab.gov.pk. This Job Center also maintains a database of the pool of available human resources across the Punjab region.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

PITB Faisal Yousaf Punjab Job Center online employment

Comments

1000 characters

Job Centre registers over 200,000 workers

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories