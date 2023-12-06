BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Opinion Print 2023-12-06

CPEC under renewed govt focus

Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

The completion of a state-of-art hospital, Pak-China Friendship Hospital, and a mega seawater desalination water plant projects in Gwadar has certainly added to the scope and profile of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

It will certainly go a long way towards turning Gwadar into a fully developed coastal town of the country. Lack of required health facilities and woeful shortage of drinking water have always constituted some formidable impediments to development of this coastal area.

The setting up of a seawater desalination plant will surely lessen the acuteness of drinking water in Gwadar in a significant manner. The 150-bed hospital, too, will contribute towards government efforts aimed at addressing healthcare issues and problems in this town.

The importance of Gwadar cannot be overemphasized mainly in view of the fact that this town hosts CPEC’s flagship project, the Gwadar port, which is situated on the Arabian Sea at Gwadar. China deserves praise for reaching out to people of this area in an effective and meaningful manner.

Gwadar will certainly become a trade hub after completion of all of its major and ancillary projects. Setting up of Gwadar port and highways, power projects, etc, under CPEC creates a win-win situation for both China and Pakistan.

Last but not least, brining CPEC under the renewed government focus is real feather in caretaker prime minister Anwaarul Haq’s cap.

The completion of two major development projects in Gwadar effectively thwarts speculations and dispels suspicions about the future of CPEC.

Needless to say, CPEC will also benefit Iran, Afghanistan, Central Asian Republics, and the entire region.

Abdul Basit

Karachi

