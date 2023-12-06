BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
BIPL 20.27 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.6%)
BOP 5.36 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.75%)
CNERGY 4.85 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (5.43%)
DFML 17.51 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (5.48%)
DGKC 78.56 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.91%)
FABL 28.91 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.48%)
FCCL 20.51 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.79%)
FFL 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.04%)
GGL 12.97 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.25%)
HBL 112.13 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.57%)
HUBC 122.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-0.97%)
HUMNL 7.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.81%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.45%)
LOTCHEM 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
MLCF 41.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.5%)
OGDC 121.62 Increased By ▲ 6.12 (5.3%)
PAEL 18.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.52%)
PIBTL 5.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.9%)
PIOC 113.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.02%)
PPL 107.36 Increased By ▲ 7.16 (7.15%)
PRL 26.98 Increased By ▲ 1.28 (4.98%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 69.60 Increased By ▲ 1.80 (2.65%)
SSGC 12.81 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.07%)
TELE 8.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.71%)
TPLP 13.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.3%)
TRG 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
UNITY 26.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.2%)
WTL 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.9%)
BR100 6,450 Increased By 73 (1.15%)
BR30 22,796 Increased By 419.9 (1.88%)
KSE100 62,956 Increased By 463 (0.74%)
KSE30 21,004 Increased By 174.8 (0.84%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 06, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-06

Financials, energy stocks power record rally in India’s Nifty, Sensex

Reuters Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

BENGALURU: India’s benchmark indexes hit fresh record highs on Tuesday, led by gains in financial and energy stocks, while victories for the ruling party in state elections boosted momentum.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.81% to 20,855.10 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex advanced 0.63% to 69,296.14, marking record closing for both indexes. Financial services-linked indexes like financials, banks, public sector banks and private banks gained between 0.9% and 1.5%, on the day.

Several brokerages picked financials and large-caps as their top preferences, anticipating a rally in domestic equities ahead of 2024 general elections. HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and State Bank of India added between 0.6% and 2.3%. India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party won assembly elections in three key states, results showed over the weekend. “The market is taking comfort from the victory of BJP due to hopes of policy continuity in 2024, focusing on growth rather than fiscal populism,” said Sanjeev Hota, vice president and head of research at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

The return of foreign inflows driven by expectations of a US rate cut in March 2024 could stir an upswing in large-cap stocks, Hota added.

The more-domestic focussed small- and mid-caps have climbed 48.53% and 40.03%, respectively, so far this year, outpacing the 15.19% rise in Nifty 50 index. Energy stocks extended gains, rising 3.24%, aided by an uptick in Adani group stocks, key constituents in the index and stabilisation of Brent Crude futures at around $79 per barrel.

NSE Nifty 50 index Sensex

Comments

1000 characters

Financials, energy stocks power record rally in India’s Nifty, Sensex

FCA mechanism: Discos’ tariff for Oct raised by Rs3 per unit

Commercial operation date: Nepra likely to grant Zorlu 4-month extension

Minister reviews power sector progress

FBR notifies list of entities to be integrated with its ‘RADAR’

FBR to integrate real time data of 145 entities

Digital payments: SBP launches ‘Raast P2M’ service

KE only Disco using handheld device for meter reading: Nepra

Jul-Oct govt debt stocks increased by Rs1.641trn

GDs inspections, PCAs: Material violations fall to 7pc from 8pc in 2022-23: World Bank

FD releases Rs17.4bn to ECP

Read more stories