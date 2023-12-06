BAFL 46.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.17%)
Activities of Karachi Port and Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 06 Dec, 2023 04:27am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 64,312 tonnes of cargo comprising 50,765 tonnes of import cargo and 13,547 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 50,765 comprised of 21,671 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 411 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 603 tonnes of Chickpeas, 19,715 tonnes of Wheat & 8,365 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 13,547 comprised of 9,986 tonnes of Containerized Cargo & 3,561 tonnes of Rice.

-Nearly, 2546 containers comprising of 1361 containers import and 1185 containers export were handled on Tuesday.

The break-up of imported containers shows 459 of 20’s and 451 of 40’s loaded while 00 of 20’s and 00 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 111 of 20’s and 296 of 40’s loaded containers while 02 of 20’s and 240 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

Approximately, 02 ships namely, Hyundai Unity and Hafnia Ammolite berthed at Karachi Port Trust.

Around 07 ships namely, Ardmore engineer, Northern Practise, Yantian Express, Msc Jemima, Chemraod Queen, Olympia and Da Chang sailed off from Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of nine ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them, two container ships, MSC Rania and CMA CGM Nabucco left the port on Tuesday, and two more ships Marathop olis and Horizon-I are expected to sail on the same day.

A cargo volume of 142,292tonnes, comprising 100,244tonnes imports cargo and 42,048tonnes export cargo, including containerized cargo carried in 4,601 Containers (2,731 TEUs Imports and 1,870 TEUs export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 13ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Golden Denise, MSC Jemima and MSC Greenwich &three more ships, Maersk Chicago, Meratus Jayawijaya and Ardmore Cherokee carrying Chemicals, Containers and Palm oil are expected to take berths at EVTL, QICT and LCT on Tuesday, 5th December -2023.

