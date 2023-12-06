Cyclone Michaung hits India’s south after 13 killed in floods, rain

BHUBANESWAR, (India): Cyclone Michaung barrelled into the southern Indian coast on Tuesday with winds of up to 110 kph (70 mph), its arrival preceded by intense rain and flooding that killed at least 13 people, as officials assessed the damage.

The Indian weather office said Michaung, which had weakened to ‘cyclonic storm intensity’ by late Tuesday, implying wind speeds of 65-75 kph, was likely to maintain this strength over the next 6 hours.

Up to 200 mm (8 inches) of rain is expected in Andhra Pradesh state, where it made landfall, over the next 24 hours.

Torrential rains sent tall waves crashing into coastal towns of southern states over the last two days as the cyclone approached, submerging roads and spurring the cancellation of train services and flights.