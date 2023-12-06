Zaka blamed for hiring people on hefty salaries in PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) management committee chairman Zaka Ashraf has hired 70 to 80 people in the PCB and most of them are getting salaries of over Rs 1 million each.

This allegation was levelled by the former member of the PCB management committee Shakeel Sheikh in a statement. According to him, he has not seen such a bad situation of PCB in his association with the board for over 35 years. Caretaker Prime Minister Anwarul Haq Kakar had to intervene to remove those involved in the ‘spot-fixing’ scandal, highlighting the appointment and removal of Salman Butt as consultant of PCB chief selector Wahab Riaz. He revealed that the salary of Muhammad Hafeez is surprising and it seems that there is a loot sale in the PCB. “Mohammad Hafeez is being paid Rs 100,000 per day while he has no coaching experience or qualifications,” he said.

Shakeel Sheikh said it was the duty of the caretaker government to make the appointment in PCB on merit without any influence. He said that surprisingly media rights worth Rs 10 to 15 billion are being sold under the table. “Zaka Ashraf is a part of the CEC of the People's Party and his name was also mentioned in the parliamentary board. The caretaker government has a mandate to appoint neutral people,” he insisted.

