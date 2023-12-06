KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 05, 2023).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 62,956.03 High: 63,036.51 Low: 62,215.19 Net Change: 462.98 Volume (000): 408,331 Value (000): 22,997,637 Makt Cap (000) 2,075,672,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,480.81 NET CH (-) 340.82 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,945.83 NET CH (-) 40.54 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,869.10 NET CH (+) 139.23 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 14,220.90 NET CH (+) 11.81 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,803.38 NET CH (+) 214.48 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,152.30 NET CH (-) 18.3 ------------------------------------ As on: 05-December-2023 ====================================

