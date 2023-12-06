Markets Print 2023-12-06
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Tuesday (December 05, 2023).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 62,956.03
High: 63,036.51
Low: 62,215.19
Net Change: 462.98
Volume (000): 408,331
Value (000): 22,997,637
Makt Cap (000) 2,075,672,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,480.81
NET CH (-) 340.82
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,945.83
NET CH (-) 40.54
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,869.10
NET CH (+) 139.23
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 14,220.90
NET CH (+) 11.81
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,803.38
NET CH (+) 214.48
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,152.30
NET CH (-) 18.3
------------------------------------
As on: 05-December-2023
====================================
