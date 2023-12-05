BAFL 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (1.68%)
BIPL 20.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 5.35 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.56%)
CNERGY 4.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.52%)
DFML 17.18 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (3.49%)
DGKC 77.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.58%)
FABL 29.01 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.84%)
FCCL 20.32 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.84%)
FFL 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.41%)
GGL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.08%)
HBL 111.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.27%)
HUBC 123.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-0.63%)
HUMNL 7.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.58%)
KEL 3.32 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.53%)
LOTCHEM 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.23%)
MLCF 41.80 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
OGDC 113.74 Decreased By ▼ -1.76 (-1.52%)
PAEL 18.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.89%)
PIBTL 5.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.08%)
PIOC 112.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.1%)
PPL 98.64 Decreased By ▼ -1.56 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.1%)
SILK 1.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.7%)
SNGP 67.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.81%)
SSGC 12.60 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.4%)
TELE 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.24%)
TPLP 13.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.22%)
TRG 85.86 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.25%)
UNITY 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 6,410 Increased By 32.9 (0.52%)
BR30 22,469 Increased By 92.6 (0.41%)
KSE100 62,593 Increased By 100 (0.16%)
KSE30 20,866 Increased By 37.4 (0.18%)
Most Asian FX, stocks fall after traders reconsider Fed rate cut bets

Reuters Published 05 Dec, 2023 11:19am

Most Asian currencies fell on Tuesday, with the South Korean won suffering the most losses, while equities were subdued after traders adjusted interest rate cut bets from the US Federal Reserve as they awaited a key jobs report.

The South Korean won and the Indonesian rupiah led the losses for the day, falling as much as 0.7% and 0.3% respectively, with the former dropping to a nearly three-week low.

The U.S non-farm payrolls data - a key labour market report - and the non-manufacturing ISM data for November are expected during the week, which market participants will look to for further clarity on interest rates.

Investors are currently expecting the Fed to cut interest rates by the first half of next year.

At 0345 GMT, the dollar index, which measures the strength of the greenback against six major currencies, was steady at 103.63.

“As such, there is ample space for the market to pare back on rate cut expectations and this could keep the USD supported,” analysts from Maybank wrote.

Asian currencies: South Korean won records biggest monthly gain

“We still believe that the USD is a sell on rally, however the road to a weaker USD could be bumpy,” they added.

Other currencies like the Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit, Taiwan dollar and the Thailand baht traded between flat and 0.2% lower.

The Philippines peso was the only outlier in the region, edging 0.2% higher.

Separately, inflation data in South Korea and Philippines came in cooler than-expected even as their central banks maintained hawkish biases in the event of persistently higher price pressures in the near future.

Analysts from Barclays expect both central banks to start cutting rates by the fourth quarter of 2024, while expecting the Fed to start slashing rates by December next year.

The Bank of Korea had stood pat on its interest rates at its previous meeting last week, while the Philippines central bank is set to host its policy meeting next week.

Among Asian equities, shares in Taiwan, Philippines, South Korea and China traded between 0.6% and 0.8% lower.

US Federal Reserve Asian currencies South Korean won

