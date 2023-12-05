BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-05

80pc of Karachi Police should be local: JI

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday spelled out its deep concerns over a "horrible" rise in crimes, seeking a localized police for Karachi, besides sweeping reformations in the law enforcing department.

Showing his concerns over the media reports on soaring crimes in the metropolis, JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that dozens of people have been killed in around 80,000 crime incidents.

Police officials have been caught for their hand in the fourth robbery incident within the last few days. He said that the transgressing law enforcers are the primary reason behind the widespread disorder.

Repeating his demands, he said that the police department not only needs complete reformations but also local personnel to arrest the galloping crime trend in the society.

The police department should appoint personnel from the city's people regardless of their ethnicity to serve the society in a far better way. He explained that "at least 80 percent of the Karachi police should be based on Karachiites".

He asked the authorities to clamp down on "black sheep" in the police department, who are responsible for the rise in crimes, saying that the outlaws thrive on the support of bad cops. "There is serious unrest and sense of vulnerability among the public from the police -criminals nexus," Hafiz Naeem said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

JI Karachi police Hafiz Naeemur Rehman

Comments

1000 characters

80pc of Karachi Police should be local: JI

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories