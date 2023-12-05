80pc of Karachi Police should be local: JI

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) on Monday spelled out its deep concerns over a "horrible" rise in crimes, seeking a localized police for Karachi, besides sweeping reformations in the law enforcing department.

Showing his concerns over the media reports on soaring crimes in the metropolis, JI Karachi Chief, Hafiz Naeemur Rehman said that dozens of people have been killed in around 80,000 crime incidents.

Police officials have been caught for their hand in the fourth robbery incident within the last few days. He said that the transgressing law enforcers are the primary reason behind the widespread disorder.

Repeating his demands, he said that the police department not only needs complete reformations but also local personnel to arrest the galloping crime trend in the society.

The police department should appoint personnel from the city's people regardless of their ethnicity to serve the society in a far better way. He explained that "at least 80 percent of the Karachi police should be based on Karachiites".

He asked the authorities to clamp down on "black sheep" in the police department, who are responsible for the rise in crimes, saying that the outlaws thrive on the support of bad cops. "There is serious unrest and sense of vulnerability among the public from the police -criminals nexus," Hafiz Naeem said.

