ATC acquits 26 workers of TLP

LAHORE: The Anti-Terrorism Court on Monday acquitted 26 workers of Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) in case of attacking police teams, ransacking public and private property and obstructing the state’s operations during the 2021 protests against France in wake of blasphemous cartoons.

The court observed that the prosecution failed to establish its charges against the accused persons.

The acquitted workers include Naseem Ahmad Hazarwi, Abid Hussain, Shahid Humayon, Riaz Ali, Muhammad Faheem, Zahoor Ahmad, Tahir Baloch, Sabir Hussain and Muhammad Munir.

Chung police had registered the case against the accused persons.

