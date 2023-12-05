BISP Secy meets Unicef Regional Director

ISLAMABAD: Secretary Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) Amer Ali Ahmad held a meeting with Unicef Regional Director for South Asia Sanjay Wijesekera at the BISP headquarters in Islamabad.

The meeting aimed at strengthening the ongoing collaboration between BISP and Unicef in their collective mission to uplift the lives of the most vulnerable communities in Pakistan, a press release said on Monday.

Other participants from BISP included Additional Secretary BISP Dr Muhammad Tahir Noor and DG NSER Naveed Akbar whereas Country Representative Abdullah Fadil and Chief Social Policy Sadaf Zulfiqar from Unicef were also present in the meeting, the press release added.

Secretary BISP highlighted the pivotal role of BISP in making a significant impact on the lives of the beneficiaries. He emphasized the collaborative efforts that have evolved over the 15 years, resulting in BISP currently serving 9.3 million deserving families, identified through the advanced Proxy Means Test (PMT) targeting individuals under 32 PMT, stated the press release.

UNICEF regional director for South Asia commended the role of BISP and its initiatives in alleviating poverty among marginalised segments of society. He assured full support from Unicef for future interventions with BISP, acknowledging the importance of their shared goal to improve the well-being of the deserving population, according to the press release.

