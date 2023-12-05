IK’s pleas against dismissal of pre-arrest bail could not be heard

LAHORE: The petitions of former PTI chairman Imran Khan against dismissal of his pre-arrest bail in seven cases of May 9 riots could not be heard due to unavailability of a bench of the Lahore High Court on Monday.

The cases include attacks on the Lahore corps commander’s residence, Askari Tower in Gulberg, Shadman police station, the party office of PML-N in Model Town and torching of a container at Kalma Chowk.

Last week, a division bench had allowed an application of Imran Khan for an early hearing and directed the registrar office to fix the hearing of the petitions.

An Anti-Terrorism court on August 11 dismissed the pre-arrest bail of the Imran Khan in seven cases of the May 9 riots for non appearance.

The former Prime Minister pleaded in the petitions that the trial court dismissed the bail on technical grounds as he had been imprisoned in Toshakhana case.

He asked the court to set aside the trial court’s order and direct it to decide the bail petition on merits.

