PFA discards toxic vegetables

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement team on Monday uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing 40 kanal land during the operation in Sherakot, Lahore.

On the directions of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, PFA Additional Director (Operations) Sharjeel Ahmad along with Deputy Director (Operations) Badar Munir led the operation and warned farmers to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The director general said that PFA took indiscriminate action against the farmers for irrigating vegetables with sewerage water. He said that PFA discarded hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy turnips and cabbage while inspecting several acres of land. Toxic vegetables were to be supplied in the vegetable market, he added.

He said that the use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes health diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops. He further said that farmers can cultivate only non-edible crops and outdoor plants with sewerage and industrial wastewater.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said the utmost priority of PFA is to ensure the provision of healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ while food safety teams are vigilantly monitoring at every stage to make it successful.

