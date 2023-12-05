BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
BIPL 20.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.61 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.01%)
DGKC 78.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-0.8%)
FABL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.29%)
FCCL 20.07 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.42%)
FFL 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.78%)
GGL 12.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.16%)
HBL 111.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.35%)
HUBC 123.69 Increased By ▲ 1.49 (1.22%)
HUMNL 7.65 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.27 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.93%)
LOTCHEM 28.30 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.14%)
MLCF 41.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.51%)
OGDC 115.39 Increased By ▲ 4.71 (4.26%)
PAEL 19.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.85%)
PIBTL 5.53 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.1%)
PIOC 112.85 Decreased By ▼ -2.45 (-2.12%)
PPL 100.04 Increased By ▲ 5.05 (5.32%)
PRL 25.64 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.06%)
SILK 1.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.9%)
SNGP 67.52 Increased By ▲ 3.02 (4.68%)
SSGC 12.54 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.2%)
TELE 8.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.83%)
TPLP 13.39 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 85.46 Increased By ▲ 1.36 (1.62%)
UNITY 26.60 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (2.9%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (1.95%)
BR100 6,377 Increased By 82.2 (1.31%)
BR30 22,376 Increased By 439.3 (2%)
KSE100 62,493 Increased By 801.8 (1.3%)
KSE30 20,829 Increased By 274.3 (1.33%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 05, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-05

PFA discards toxic vegetables

Recorder Report Published 05 Dec, 2023 03:01am

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Authority’s enforcement team on Monday uprooted unhealthy vegetable crops by ploughing 40 kanal land during the operation in Sherakot, Lahore.

On the directions of PFA Director General Raja Jahangir Anwar, PFA Additional Director (Operations) Sharjeel Ahmad along with Deputy Director (Operations) Badar Munir led the operation and warned farmers to follow the Punjab Pure Food Regulations.

The director general said that PFA took indiscriminate action against the farmers for irrigating vegetables with sewerage water. He said that PFA discarded hundreds of kilograms of unhealthy turnips and cabbage while inspecting several acres of land. Toxic vegetables were to be supplied in the vegetable market, he added.

He said that the use of wastewater to irrigate crops causes health diseases after adding its toxic materials in the ready crops. He further said that farmers can cultivate only non-edible crops and outdoor plants with sewerage and industrial wastewater.

Raja Jahangir Anwar said the utmost priority of PFA is to ensure the provision of healthy food ‘From Farm to Fork’ while food safety teams are vigilantly monitoring at every stage to make it successful.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Punjab Food Authority vegetables PFA Raja Jahangir Anwar toxic vegetables sewerage water

Comments

1000 characters

PFA discards toxic vegetables

Four countries: FBR decides to ink deal on Electronic Data Interchange

Pakistan not on agenda of IMF Executive Board meeting

ECP likely to get election funds soon

Overbilling in violation of Nepra Act: All Discos including KE to face legal proceedings

Commodities being imported by TCP: Govt decides to change payment mechanism

Israeli ground forces move into southern Gaza

War risk insurance rates edge up

Cypher case: IK says will ‘drag’ Bajwa, US embassy officials through the courts

Nov oil sales rise 9pc MoM

Issues related to KE: Al-Jomaih shares its ‘ordeal’ with PM, petroleum minister

Read more stories