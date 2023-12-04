BAFL 46.25 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.09%)
Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ tops box-office charts in opening weekend

Published 04 Dec, 2023

Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Animal’ topped global box-office charts over its opening weekend with $42.1 million, ahead of ‘Napoleon’ and Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’, according to data published by ComScore.

The film also ushered Ranbir into the INR300 crore club in India, reported Hindustan Times on Monday.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, Ranbir plays the son of India’s richest man (portrayed by Anil Kapoor), who discovers an assassination plot against his father. This then leads him to take on an antagonist played by Bobby Deol.

During an interview with Variety prior to the film’s release, Ranbir had said that his latest role “allowed him to explore new depths in his performance.”

“My character in ‘Animal’ is a fascinating blend of strength, vulnerability and unpredictability,” he was quoted as saying.

“He is driven by his past experiences and carries a certain darkness within him, which adds an intriguing layer to his persona.”

‘Gripping and intense’: Ranbir Kapoor speaks about his role in ‘Animal’ as trailer released

Following ‘Animal’ was Ridley Scott’s Apple Original Films-produced ‘Napoleon’ with $35.7 million – leading to its grand total of $137 million globally thus far.

In third place was ‘The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes’ followed by ‘Renaissance’, a concert film written, directed and produced by Beyoncé.

‘No boundaries for artists’: Bollywood’s Ranbir Kapoor says ‘would love to’ work in a Pakistani movie

Rounding off the top five was Disney’s ‘Wish’.

