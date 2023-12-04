BAFL 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.77%)
BIPL 20.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.1%)
BOP 5.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.32%)
DFML 16.85 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (5.51%)
DGKC 78.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.3%)
FABL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.9%)
FCCL 19.65 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (4.19%)
FFL 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (4.23%)
GGL 13.08 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.71%)
HBL 111.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.18%)
HUBC 124.39 Increased By ▲ 2.19 (1.79%)
HUMNL 7.78 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.7%)
KEL 3.28 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.23%)
LOTCHEM 28.04 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.21%)
MLCF 42.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.31%)
OGDC 115.60 Increased By ▲ 4.92 (4.45%)
PAEL 19.00 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.58%)
PIBTL 5.61 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.56%)
PIOC 113.35 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-1.69%)
PPL 99.10 Increased By ▲ 4.11 (4.33%)
PRL 25.82 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.77%)
SILK 1.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 67.80 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (5.12%)
SSGC 12.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (3.5%)
TELE 8.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.91%)
TPLP 13.51 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.9%)
TRG 87.05 Increased By ▲ 2.95 (3.51%)
UNITY 26.80 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.68%)
WTL 1.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.65%)
BR100 6,386 Increased By 90.9 (1.44%)
BR30 22,426 Increased By 489.4 (2.23%)
KSE100 62,498 Increased By 807.1 (1.31%)
KSE30 20,849 Increased By 294.3 (1.43%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 04, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 284-285 level in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 04 Dec, 2023 10:52am

The Pakistani rupee reported a gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.24% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 284.30, an increase of Re0.67 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee saw marginal improvement as it appreciated 0.14% or Re0.40 to settle at 284.97 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

It was the third consecutive week that the rupee appreciated against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

In a key development during the week, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) extended the term for a $3 billion deposit (maturing on December 5, 2023) placed with Pakistan for another one year to support Pakistan’s economy, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

Internationally, the US dollar started the week on a shaky footing on Monday as markets took stock of cautious remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as they waited on a key employment report that could influence the outlook for US interest rates.

Powell said on Friday it was clear that U.S. monetary policy was slowing the economy as expected, with the benchmark overnight interest rate “well into restrictive territory.”

While Powell reiterated that the Fed is prepared to tighten policy further if deemed appropriate, traders were convinced the rate-hike cycle was over.

Markets were pricing in a 60% chance of a rate cut by the March meeting compared with 21% just over a week ago, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major counterparts, was last hovering around Friday’s close at 103.28.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday as geopolitical tension in the Middle East returned to focus, spurring concerns about supply from the region, but uncertainty over OPEC+ voluntary output cuts and global fuel demand growth clouded the sector’s outlook.

Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.16 a barrel by 0018 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $74.36 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Exchange rates Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling currency exchange rates Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank interbank rupee rate

Comments

1000 characters

Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

Israel’s aggression continues, says ground forces operating across Gaza Strip

Govt bans issuance of LOIs for hydropower projects

Investment modalities: Consensus reached with KSA

Ceasing operations in Pakistan: Engro Corporation rejects ‘false’ assertion

Oil climbs as Mideast tension back in focus

Bitcoin soars past $40,000 on optimism for US trading approval

Getting NSC a must for transfer of KE shares

PM explains Pakistan’s climate challenge: It’s ‘primarily a water challenge’, needing attention

National Assembly seats reduced by six

Read more stories