Intra-day update: rupee inches up against US dollar

The Pakistani rupee reported a gain against the US dollar, appreciating 0.24% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Monday.

At 10:30am, the rupee was hovering at 284.30, an increase of Re0.67 in the inter-bank market.

During the previous week, the rupee saw marginal improvement as it appreciated 0.14% or Re0.40 to settle at 284.97 against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

It was the third consecutive week that the rupee appreciated against the dollar, a momentum aided by the announcement of a staff-level agreement (SLA) between Pakistan and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on first review of the $3 billion Stand-by Arrangement (SBA).

In a key development during the week, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) extended the term for a $3 billion deposit (maturing on December 5, 2023) placed with Pakistan for another one year to support Pakistan’s economy, the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) said.

Internationally, the US dollar started the week on a shaky footing on Monday as markets took stock of cautious remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell as they waited on a key employment report that could influence the outlook for US interest rates.

Powell said on Friday it was clear that U.S. monetary policy was slowing the economy as expected, with the benchmark overnight interest rate “well into restrictive territory.”

While Powell reiterated that the Fed is prepared to tighten policy further if deemed appropriate, traders were convinced the rate-hike cycle was over.

Markets were pricing in a 60% chance of a rate cut by the March meeting compared with 21% just over a week ago, according to the CME’s FedWatch tool.

The US dollar index, which tracks the currency against six major counterparts, was last hovering around Friday’s close at 103.28.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, rose on Monday as geopolitical tension in the Middle East returned to focus, spurring concerns about supply from the region, but uncertainty over OPEC+ voluntary output cuts and global fuel demand growth clouded the sector’s outlook.

Brent crude futures climbed 28 cents, or 0.4%, to $79.16 a barrel by 0018 GMT, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures were at $74.36 a barrel, up 29 cents, or 0.4%.

This is an intra-day update