BoK partners with BPC to enable its 3-D Secure ACS

PESHAWAR: Bank of Khyber (BoK) has partnered with BPC to enable its 3-D Secure Access Control Server (ACS) for its cardholders.

The agreement was signed by Asad Mehmood Siddiqui, Divisional Head Digital Banking at BoK, and Furrukh Ali Baig, Managing Director Pakistan of BPC, with senior executives from both institutions in attendance including Asim Bashir, Group Head Digital Banking, Sheikh Mashhood Rahman, CIO, Jawad Hassan Khan, Divisional Head Alternate Delivery Channels, Shahzad Qureshi, Fauziah Mahmoud, Divisional Head Marketing and Shahzad Qureshi, Departmental Head Business Technology.

BoK is set to launch secure transactions through the introduction of Mastercard Debit Cards with 3-D Secure technology in the new year. 3-D Secure ACS is an authentication protocol that protects online transactions by verifying the identity of cardholders during the payment process.

This partnership will provide BoK’s cardholders with an additional layer of security when making online transactions, ensuring that only authorized cardholders can complete online purchases.

