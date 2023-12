LAHORE: With a wide array of colorful flowers on display, the annual chrysanthemum show organised by the Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) of Lahore will open on Monday (today) in Jilani Park.

According to the details, during the two-week-long event, more than 50 colorful chrysanthemum varieties, some of them exotic, will be on display. The main attraction is the innovative use of flowers to craft topiaries of animals such as peacocks and giraffes.

