IT conference begins in Doha: Minister unveils Pakistan’s IT potential

APP Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: In a groundbreaking initiative, the Pakistan-Qatar IT Conference commenced at the JW Marriott Marquis City Center in Doha, Qatar, drawing active participation from prominent Pakistani IT firms and local Qatari businesses.

The inauguration ceremony was led by the Caretaker Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication, Dr Umar Saif.

During his address at the conference, Dr Umar Saif introduced the technological prowess of Pakistan to a diverse audience, comprising both business leaders and government executives in Qatar, according to a news release received here on Sunday.

This event marks the maiden voyage of an IT delegation from Pakistan to Qatar, aiming to tap into the considerable unexplored opportunities in the region and bolster Pakistan’s IT exports.

The historic visit of the Pakistani delegation, spearheaded by Dr Umar Saif, began with a noteworthy event at the Pakistan embassy. Attended by the Pakistani diaspora in Qatar and representatives from 30 leading IT companies in Pakistan, the gathering set the tone for fostering stronger bilateral relations.

Jointly organized by the Pakistani Embassy, the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), and the Pakistan Business Council of Qatar, the event underscored the collaborative efforts to explore and harness the vast untapped potential in Qatar for the mutual benefit of both nations.

