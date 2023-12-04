BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Dec 04, 2023
Pakistan

Bugti condemns firing on bus in Chilas

APP Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior Sarfaraz Ahmed Bugti on Sunday strongly condemned the firing incident on a passenger bus in Gilgit-Baltistan’s Chilas area on late Saturday evening.

Deeply saddened by the loss of precious lives due to firing by terrorists, the Minister expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of the passengers due to firing by the terrorists and expressed heartfelt sympathy with the bereaved families of the martyrs and injured.

Targeting civilians is a cowardly act, the minister said in his message adding that Anti-national elements are trying to sabotage the peace of Gilgit-Baltistan however such cowardly acts boost the morale of our valiant forces to fight the terrorism with more vigor and bravery.

