Dec 04, 2023
Business & Finance Print 2023-12-04

Zaitoon Group signs MoU with Rafi Peer Group

Press Release Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking moment for both organizations and under the visionary leadership of COO Zaitoon Group, Naeem Abbas Warraich, Zaitoon Group, a prominent name in the real estate development sector, has officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Rafi Peer Group, a distinguished force in the realm of arts, culture, and creativity.

The MoU signing ceremony took place at the Zaitoon Corporate Office in New Lahore City, radiating enthusiasm and collective determination as the two entities united to affirm their dedication to sculpting a future of boundless possibilities.

On this delightful day, key figures from both sides were present, including the visionary Naeem Abbas Warraich (COO, Zaitoon Group), Saadan Peerzada (Group Director - Rafi Peer Group), Aleena Peerzada (Head of Operations & Strategy, Rafi Peer Group), key representatives from the Dealers Association, and prominent sales partners.

This collaboration marks a significant step towards fostering innovation and cultural enrichment. Both organisations are poised to bring their unique strengths to the table, creating a synergy that transcends traditional boundaries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

