Minister meets Bill Gates

APP Published 04 Dec, 2023 05:35am

ISLAMABAD Federal Minister for Health Dr. Nadeem Jan on Sunday met with Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Co-Chairman Bill Gates and apprised him about measures to eradicate polio from Pakistan.

The minister met him on the occasion of COP-28 conference in Dubai and discussed the progress made in efforts for polio eradication.

Dr Nadeem Jan informed about the ongoing polio vaccination campaign in Pakistan. He said that the government is working under an integrated strategy to eradicate polio in Pakistan. He said that Pakistan is ensuring all the necessary measures to eradicate the polio virus.

Dr Nadeem Jan said that steps are being taken to ensure 100% vaccine access to children in Pakistan.

He said that after the elimination of polio, the services of polio workers will be utilized in other programs.

Bill Gates Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation COP28 Dr. Nadeem Jan

