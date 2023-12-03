CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties and will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone, and by the Grace of Almighty Allah shall continue to fulfil his duties and abide by the oath of his office.

This was stated in a press release issued by Secretary to CJP, Dr Muhammad Mushtaq Ahmed, on Saturday.

The statement noted that an undated 7-page application with 77 pages was received in the office of the Chief Justice of Pakistan on 1st December 2023 at 12.25 pm. The document comprises a typed application, tabulated tables and photocopies, altogether 84 pages, bound in a yellow paper-book, the kind used for filings in the Supreme Court; the identity and contact details of the advocate who prepared the document does not appear in the document. As per the envelope, the document was couriered by “Intazar Hussian Panjutha (Advocate)”.

IK urges CJP to help end his ‘political victimisation’

“Misgivings also arise when the political party on whose behalf the document has ostensibly been sent is well represented by advocates. Only recently its advocates conducted two significant cases in the Supreme Court, on the military courts and on the elections.

“Surprisingly, before receiving the document (in a sealed envelope), it had already been distributed to the media.

“Let all be assured that Justice Qazi Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, is fully cognizant of his constitutional duties and will neither be pressurised nor favour anyone, and by the Grace of the Almighty shall continue to fulfil his duties and abide by the oath of his office,” the statement concluded.

On November 30, Imran Khan addressed a letter to CJP Isa, imploring the Supreme Court to guarantee the protection and upholding of fundamental rights for every citizen.

The letter, supported by documentary evidence, highlighted concerns about the indiscriminate use of fake cases and arrests, particularly targeting individuals affiliated with the PTI.

The PTI former chairman prayed in the letter that the Supreme Court may kindly exercise the power available to it to ensure the enforcement of fundamental rights. He requested that a commission may kindly be set up in investigating the abductions/disappearance of journalists/political workers all across the country.

The federal and the provincial governments as well as the Election Commission of Pakistan may kindly be directed to ensure that persons affiliated with all political parties, including the PTI, are allowed to carry out the political meetings and gatherings without discrimination between one party and any other.

The federal government and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority be directed to ensure that all political parties, including the PTI, and their leaders and members are allowed coverage without any restriction or discrimination, Imran Khan further prayed.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023