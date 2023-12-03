BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-03

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: Sindh government has signed the contract for the biggest project worth Rs51.6 billion (Public Private Partnership), ie, water supply from Nabisar to Venjhiar Water Supply Project to Thar Coal Block will be ensured.

The contract for the project was signed between the Sindh government and the Kuwaiti company Intertech Water Private Limited.

The caretaker law minister Muhammad Omar Soomro, Kuwait’s Abdullah Mubarak Al Subh, Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch and others participated in the ceremony.

ADB approves $180mn to improve Punjab’s water supply & waste management

Minister of Law, Human Rights Omar Soomro while addressing the ceremony said that for the first time foreign investment is being made in Sindh in public private partnership, Nabisar to Venjhiar water supply project is being constructed under public private partnership, investment in Sindh. We thank the Kuwaiti government for doing this.

Omar Soomro while addressing the ceremony held at a private hotel in Karachi further said that the completion of this project will help in getting 1650 MW of electricity from Thar Coal Block. Canal will be built from Fresh Regulator to Nabisar.

The Law Minister said that the canal will have a capacity of 200 cusecs of water, Public Private Partnership projects have always attracted international recognition and interest, the power generation from this project will help meet the country’s needs.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

kuwait Sindh Government Water supply project

Comments

1000 characters

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories