Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

KARACHI: Sindh government has signed the contract for the biggest project worth Rs51.6 billion (Public Private Partnership), ie, water supply from Nabisar to Venjhiar Water Supply Project to Thar Coal Block will be ensured.

The contract for the project was signed between the Sindh government and the Kuwaiti company Intertech Water Private Limited.

The caretaker law minister Muhammad Omar Soomro, Kuwait’s Abdullah Mubarak Al Subh, Law Secretary Ali Ahmed Baloch and others participated in the ceremony.

Minister of Law, Human Rights Omar Soomro while addressing the ceremony said that for the first time foreign investment is being made in Sindh in public private partnership, Nabisar to Venjhiar water supply project is being constructed under public private partnership, investment in Sindh. We thank the Kuwaiti government for doing this.

Omar Soomro while addressing the ceremony held at a private hotel in Karachi further said that the completion of this project will help in getting 1650 MW of electricity from Thar Coal Block. Canal will be built from Fresh Regulator to Nabisar.

The Law Minister said that the canal will have a capacity of 200 cusecs of water, Public Private Partnership projects have always attracted international recognition and interest, the power generation from this project will help meet the country’s needs.

