BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print Print 2023-12-03

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

Hamid Nawaz Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court has held that the disciplinary proceedings including an inquiry against an employee or public servant started during his/her service stand abated if not concluded upon his/her retirement and such government servant is entitled to full pensionary benefits.

The court passed these directions in a petition of Muhammad Khawar Ilyas. The court declared the impugned show cause notice and personal hearing notice issued to him by Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue as illegal and without lawful authority.

The court said the conclusion of the impugned inquiry is not in sight despite the lapse of almost 14 years and the respondents have no plausible explanation and legal excuse for this lapse and directed the respondents to release the pensionary benefits of the petitioner as per law within thirty days.

LHC explains why enrolment thru daily wages can’t necessarily be a route to regular employment in public sector

The court observed that where a public official can impose liability on a retired employee if the power is exercised within a certain statutory timeframe and there is a delay in the exercise of such power on the part of a public official, no such liability can be imposed after the lapse of the statutory period and directed the government to fast tracked the disciplinary proceedings pending against government servants who are about to superannuate.

The court observed that all the departments are required to abide by the applicable instructions/law for disposal of the disciplinary proceedings of retiring employees as the scheme seems to support the public policy to spare the government employees who served all their lives from undergoing long drawn departmental proceedings during his retired life.

The court observed that the purpose of the departmental inquiry is to maintain and uphold discipline and decorum in the institution and efficiency of the department to strengthen and preserve public confidence, however, the scheme of the Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act and other rules are regarding quick disposal of disciplinary proceedings.

The court observed that in view of rule 54-A of the fundamental rules, if the disciplinary proceedings, including an inquiry, against an employee or public servant started during his/her service and are not concluded until the age of superannuation, such proceedings shall stand abated upon retirement and the government servant is entitled to get full pensionary benefits.

The court directed the office to transmit a copy of this judgment to the concerned quarters for information and compliance accordingly and asked the federal and Punjab governments to issue clear instructions to all the departments for strict observance of the law and its provisions without fail.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Lahore High Court Punjab government Muhammad Khawar Ilyas Punjab Employees Efficiency Public servant

Comments

1000 characters

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories