BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
First Lady for greater participation of women in workforce

APP Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

KARACHI: While addressing the inaugural ceremony of Professor Shahida Kazi Women Complex at the Karachi Press Club (KPC), First Lady Begum Samina Alvi has called for taking steps to ensure greater participation of women in the workforce for their socio-economic empowerment. She also stressed the need to provide a conducive and friendly environment for women, especially female journalists, at workplaces to increase women’s inclusion in mainstream economic activities.

Begum Samina Arif Alvi inaugurated the Shahida Kazi Women Complex, which offers day-care facilities for women, a gym, work stations, restrooms, digital platforms, and entertainment spaces. The inaugural ceremony was attended by President KPC, Saeed Sarbazi, Director General (PR) of Press Information Department (PID) Karachi, Ms Iram Tanvir, Secretary Press Club, Shoaib Ahmed, Chairman of Gohar Group of Companies, Muhammad Hanif Gohar, and members of the Karachi Press Club.

Addressing the occasion, Begum Samina Alvi urged the media, especially female journalists, to play their role in highlighting women’s issues and creating awareness about their rights. She said that female journalists could prove an asset for their organization by bringing a unique journalistic perspective and could also effectively highlight various issues being faced by women in the country.

The First Lady lauded the establishment of the first-ever Women’s Complex at KPC, saying that it would facilitate working women in the performance of their professional responsibilities, besides taking care of their families. She also urged the need for the creation of a harassment-free work environment to encourage women’s participation in mainstream economic activities. She remarked that women made up almost half the population of the country, and it was impossible for the country to progress without their inclusion in the workforce.

Samina Alvi KPC women in workforce Shahida Kazi

