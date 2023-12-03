BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-03

Gold hits record high on bets for March start to Fed rate cuts

Reuters Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

BENGALURU: Gold prices rallied to an all-time high on Friday after remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell increased traders’ confidence the US central bank had completed its monetary policy tightening and could cut rates starting March.

Spot gold climbed 1.6% to $2,069.10 per ounce by 3:30 p.m. ET (2030 GMT). Prices were 3.4% higher so far this week, and earlier rose to $2,075.09 per ounce to beat the previous all-time high of $2,072.49 scaled in 2020. US gold futures also settled 1.6% higher at a record peak of $2,089.7.

Powell said “the risks of under- and over-tightening are becoming more balanced,” but the Fed is not thinking about lowering rates right now. “Gold bulls are focusing on Powell’s comment that rate is well into restrictive territory which plays into the narrative that cuts will come sooner, pointedly ignoring his warning that it was premature to speculate on easing rates,” Tai Wong, a New York-based independent metals trader. Markets added to bets of a March start to rate cuts and an interest rate of under 4% by the end of next year. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding zero-yield gold.

But, “prices may have entered overbought territory and gold has been known to price in monetary policy expectations prematurely over the past two years,” Standard Chartered analyst Suki Cooper said in a note.

Boosting bullion’s appeal, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slipped to a 12-week low and the dollar ticked 0.3% lower. “Gold has had a Santa Claus rally and I expect that to continue until the end of this year. It is certainly within the realm of possibility that gold re-tests record highs,” said Everett Millman, chief market analyst at Gainesville Coins.

Gold Gold Prices Jerome Powell Spot gold US gold

Comments

1000 characters

Gold hits record high on bets for March start to Fed rate cuts

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories