BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 03, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2023-12-03

Sluggish business on cotton market

Recorder Report Published 03 Dec, 2023 02:59am

LAHORE: The trading in local market on Saturday remained sluggish and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,500 per maund to Rs 17, 500 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,000 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 6,000 to 8,000 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 16,500 per maund to Rs 17,000 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

As per the domestic transactions mentioned by the daily market report, 1000 bales of Mir Pur Mathelo, 600 bales of Panu Aqil were sold at Rs 17,500 per maund, 200 bales of Faqeer Wali were sold at Rs 15,500 per maund, 200 bales of Mian Wali and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Cotton cotton market Naseem Usman rate of cotton in Sindh Prices of cotton in Punjab

Comments

1000 characters

Sluggish business on cotton market

CJP’s office says he’s ‘fully cognizant of his constitutional duties’

Expenditures: Higher mark-up payments may put big pressure: MoF

New regulatory safeguards placed to protect investors: SECP chief

BIT template issue settled: Crucial FTA with GCC finalised

‘ACSR bunting conductor issue’ Senate Secretariat withdraws letter of Senator Abro

Water supply project: Sindh govt signs Rs51.6bn contract with Kuwaiti firm

Climate response: Consensus on data sharing governance system

Public servant: LHC explains how disciplinary proceedings stand abated

CASA-1000: WB rates progress as ‘moderately satisfactory’

Cypher case: Attendance of accused marked, hearing put off till tomorrow

Read more stories