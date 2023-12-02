BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
World

No prisoner exchange with Israel until there is ceasefire in Gaza, Hamas says

Reuters Published December 2, 2023
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Deputy Hamas chief Saleh Al-Arouri told the pan-Arab Al Jazeera TV on Saturday that no more prisoners would be exchanged with Israel until there was a ceasefire in Gaza.

Arouri said the hostages still being held captive by Hamas were Israeli soldiers and civilian men who had previously served in the Israeli army.

Hamas says delaying second handover of Israeli hostages

He said they would not be freed unless there was a ceasefire and all Palestinian detainees were also released.

“Let the war take its course. This decision is final. We will not compromise on it,” Arouri said.

Palestinian Gaza Hamas Israel Hamas war Israel and Hamas War on Gaza Saleh Al Arouri

