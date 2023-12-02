Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Embassy in United Arab Emirates (UAE) is said to have asked Ministry of Finance, and Power and Petroleum Divisions to arrange funds for transportation of their Caretaker Ministers who are accompanying the caretaker Prime Minister during his visit in UAE to attend Conference of Parties (COP)-28, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

Pakistan Embassy in Dubai informed the Ministries that the host government is providing transportation to VVIPs only.

According to the Embassy, keeping in view acute shortage of vehicles with the Consulate in Dubai, the Mission would need to hire cars for the Ministers.

In this regard, Ministry of Energy (Power and Petroleum Division) and Ministry of Finance, Revenue/ Economic Affairs/ Statistics have been requested to authorise the Consulate General of Pakistan to hire suitable transportation for use of their Minister during their stay in UAE. However, the expenditure, in this regard, will be debited to the relevant Ministries.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023