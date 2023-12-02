BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Mushtaq Ghumman Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: Finance Division has issued new guidelines for grant of compensatory allowance to federal government employees under the government’s deputation policy.

Official source told Business Recorder that Finance Division has received requests from Ministries/ Divisions for guidance with regard to criteria for grant of Compensatory Allowance under Para-15 of the Deputation Policy of December 3, 1990.

According to sources, the matter has been considered in Finance Division and it has been decided that following procedure and eligibility criteria be prescribed for grant of compensatory allowance to those officers who are posted on deputation basis with immediate effect: (i) the lending and borrowing organisations shall finalise terms and conditions in accordance with clause 12 of deputation policy and same shall be submitted to Establishment and Finance Divisions along with following documents; notification/ office order of appointment on deputation basis, charge assumption/ notification on deputation basis, recruitment rules of the post, equivalence of Special Pay Scales of that organisation with that of BPS duly approved by Finance and Establishment Divisions. Justification for not filling the post through initial appointment or promotion or current or additional charge basis, duly attested by DDO/ AGPR, full pay package in rupees, of the post to be filled on deputation basis including monetised value of all perks, privileges and facilities, duly attested by DDO/ AGPR, full pay package in rupees admissible to officer in his parent department including monetised value of all perks, privileges and facilities and a certificate by the head of the parent Ministry/ Division/ Department that the officer/ official’s services have not been requisitioned by name or the officer/ official has himself/ herself not requested for posting on deputation basis.

Compensatory Allowance will be the difference of two pay packages which will be granted if the officer/ official is eligible for appointment against that post as per the recruitment/ service rules/ regulations of the post to be filled on deputation basis.

Compensatory allowance will be paid by the borrowing agency. The deputationists will be granted compensatory allowance from the date of issue of these guidelines or from the date of deputation whichever is later and shall require a specific approval of the Finance Division.

According to the guidelines, an officer/ official posted on deputation basis under wedlock policy shall not be eligible for grant of compensatory allowance. An officer/ official will not be eligible for grant of compensatory allowance whose services have been requisitioned by the borrowing department by name or who himself has requested for posting on deputation basis.

