Dec 02, 2023
PPP Digital Islamabad lauds Bilawal’s exceptional leadership as FM

Recorder Report Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Digital Islamabad expressed its profound appreciation for Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s unwavering commitment to safeguarding the nation’s interests and his exceptional leadership during his tenure as foreign minister.

Umar Rehman Malik, the son of Rehman Malik, head of PPP Digital Islamabad, lauded Bilawal’s exceptional leadership and foresight, particularly highlighting his pivotal role in placing the agenda of the Loss and Damage Fund at the forefront of global discussions during COP-27, where the G-77 was chaired by Bilawal.

“Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s unwavering commitment to placing the Loss and Damage Fund on the COP-27 agenda further exemplifies his exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to safeguarding the interests of our nation,” Umar said in a statement on Friday.

He added, the Loss and Damage Fund, established at COP-28 in the UAE, stands as a testament to Bilawal's diplomatic acumen and his unwavering dedication to global justice.

“This landmark achievement will provide vital support to developing countries as they confront the escalating challenges posed by climate change. Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari’s leadership in bringing the Loss and Damage Fund to the forefront of COP-27 discussion has been instrumental in securing much-needed assistance for vulnerable nations,” he said.

Umar maintained that his strategic approach has once again manifested in a landmark moment at COP-28 in the UAE. Through his efforts, the Loss and Damage Fund has reached an agreement to provide crucial aid and assistance to developing countries grappling with the adverse impacts of climate change disasters.

