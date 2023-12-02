Bushra Bibi, Khawar Maneka: Plea seeking record of divorce dismissed

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Friday dismissed a petition of bar member seeking record of the divorce between Bushra Bibi and her former husband, Khawar Farid Maneka.

Earlier, the court asked the petitioner Muhammad Afaq, how he came to know the wife of the former prime minister did not complete her iddat (the intervening period before the next marriage). The petitioner lawyer replied he heard in the news.

The court remarked that the lawyer may not have heard the news attentively.

The court observed that objections to the divorce certificate can only be raised by family members and dismissed the petition for being not maintainable.

