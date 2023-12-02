Pakistan elected to EC of OPCW for two-year term

ISLAMABAD: The 28th session of the Conference of States Parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention (CWC) that concluded on Friday was chaired by Pakistan’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the Organization of Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) Suljuk Mustansar Tarar.

The Conference of Parties also re-elected Pakistan to the Executive Council of the OPCW for a two-year term (2024-26).

Pakistan has become the Chair of the Conference and any other CWC related organ for the first time.

Ambassador Tarar will also chair the intervening sessions and preparatory meetings for the next conference of State Parties. Pakistan is grateful to all the states parties to the Chemical Weapons Convention for their support and trust reposed in Pakistan and its strong credentials in the multilateral arms control and disarmament domain. Pakistan will continue to act as a bridge builder in the multilateral arena and continue to demonstrate its commitment to Chemical Weapons Convention.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023