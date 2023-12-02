BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
BIPL 20.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.84%)
BOP 5.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.11%)
CNERGY 4.54 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.22%)
DFML 16.01 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.1%)
DGKC 78.62 Increased By ▲ 5.74 (7.88%)
FABL 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.39%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.43%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 111.54 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (0.8%)
HUBC 122.23 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (0.58%)
HUMNL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.63%)
KEL 3.29 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.86%)
LOTCHEM 27.80 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (1.76%)
MLCF 42.36 Increased By ▲ 3.03 (7.7%)
OGDC 110.37 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (2.19%)
PAEL 18.97 Increased By ▲ 1.41 (8.03%)
PIBTL 5.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 114.91 Increased By ▲ 6.91 (6.4%)
PPL 94.72 Increased By ▲ 2.97 (3.24%)
PRL 25.32 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.77%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 64.32 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.93%)
SSGC 12.26 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.11%)
TELE 8.36 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.08%)
TPLP 13.35 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.83%)
TRG 83.84 Increased By ▲ 2.23 (2.73%)
UNITY 25.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.54%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 02, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2023-12-02

Ceremony held to mark 75 years of Pak-Netherlands diplomatic ties

Muhammad Saleem Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

LAHORE: Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman attended a ceremony held at Lahore Fort to celebrate the completion of 75 years of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and the Netherlands as a special guest.

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan, Henny de Vries, Honorary Consul of Netherlands Asma Hamid, former federal minister Khurshid Kasuri, Tahir Khalil Sindhu, former governor Shahid Hamid and other distinguished guests were present in the ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Punjab governor said that Pakistan attaches great importance to bilateral relations with the Netherlands. He said that Pakistan appreciates the cooperation of the Netherlands in political, economic, climate change, education, culture, and multilateral fora.

He said that both countries stood by each other in testing times. He added that Pakistan had helped the people of the Netherlands in the floods of 1953, adding that Pakistan values the Dutch humanitarian and technical assistance after different natural disasters, including the last floods of 2022. He said that the economic and trade cooperation between the two countries is increasing.

The governor said that the Netherlands is the second largest export destination of Pakistani products in the European Union.

He said that the Netherlands is among the top 10 countries to invest in Pakistan, while more than 60 Dutch companies are currently operating in Pakistan.

He said that Pakistan has taken various initiatives with a view to boost foreign investment, including the establishment of the Special investment Facilitation Council.

He added that Dutch investors can benefit from the facilities given to investors in the Special Investment Facilitation Council. He further said that Pakistan wants to expand its cooperation with the Netherlands in the fields of education, water management, agriculture, dairy, and tourism.

He said that more than 35,000 vibrant Pakistani community is living in the Netherlands. In recent years, many young professionals have availed the highly skilled migrant visas and contributed to the Dutch Knowledge Economy, he added.

Ambassador of the Netherlands Henny de Vries and others also addressed the ceremony.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Muhammad Balighur Rehman Pak Netherlands diplomatic ties

Comments

1000 characters

Ceremony held to mark 75 years of Pak-Netherlands diplomatic ties

PSO allowed Rs3.21 per litre exchange rate adjustment

Only photovoltaic cells exempted from sales tax: FBR

Climate plans: Over 130 nations agree to include food, agriculture

DPC proposes ‘appropriate’ changes in statute

Govt reaffirms its commitment to protect CPEC projects, workers

UN conventions bind Pakistan to protect rights of refugees: SC

SC asks govt to auction off two ‘costly’ vehicles

Transport for visiting ministers: Embassy in UAE seeks more funds

Federal govt employees: Guidelines issued for grant of compensatory allowance

Roosevelt Hotel sell-off: PC Board approves appointment of FA

Read more stories