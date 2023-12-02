ATC acquits ex-MPA, 7 others

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Friday acquitted former MPA Nazir Chohan and seven others in a 2022 case of attacking a police team as the prosecution failed to establish its case.

Other acquitted accused include Saad Nazir, Abid Ali, Rafaqat Ali, Hafiz Rizwan, Qasim, Faisal Maqbool, and Qamar Abbas.

The court observed that the court found no evidence to support the allegations of attacking the police party against the accused persons. Chung police had registered the case against them in 2022.

