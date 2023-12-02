BAFL 45.66 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.24%)
Opinion Print 2023-12-02

PARTLY FACETIOUS: Khosa has thrown a spanner in the works of Gohar?

Anjum Ibrahim Published 02 Dec, 2023 05:09am

“For the life of me I cannot understand the chatter on the airwaves as to who will remain in charge after Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party elections are held today?”

“I reckon Latif Khosa has thrown a bit of a spanner in the works of Gohar Khan.”

“Spanner?”

“I used that particular expression because a spanner is a generic term for all tools with an opening or jaws able to turn a nut.”

“Hmmm, a nut!”

“Another word is bolt. And don’t be facetious regarding lawyers, they can entangle you in legal proceedings for years on end that will cost you an arm and a leg, they are not like Parveen Rashid, designated Trainer of Notification Maryam Nawaz.”

“Hey I misspell The Trainer’s name not deliberately but because of my keyboard and…and…wait… I can’t afford a new one because of The Samdhi’s policies from when he was appointed on 27 September 2022 till the assembly was dissolved in August 2023.”

“That should tell you something, that he ain’t going nowhere till the assembly is dissolved or in other words till the chickens come home to roost.”

“Would you define being jailed as chickens…”

“Yes I would, the chickens in this country roost a lot more than in other countries.”

“Right anyway the fact of the matter is that Zardari sahib selected Gilani and then Raja Parvez Ashraf as prime ministers during the PPP led government 2008-13 and neither of the two did dare to challenge the party leader for only fools’ rush in where angels fear to tread.”

“Right but Nawaz Sharif selected Shahid Khaqan Abbasi who may have become too big for his boots, kinda reminiscent of Chaudhary Nisar Ali and…”

“Hey boots are meant for walking and all I can say is that Zardari sahib’s team is docile…”

“Hmmm, so humbly accept or get out are the only two options available to all second tier leader – second tier after the leader and family.”

“Yes and the same will apply to the selected replacement of The Man Who Must Remain Nameless.”

“Is Khosa charging The Man Who Must Remain Nameless and his Third Wife? I don’t think his former party, the PPP, paid him for fighting their cases in court but he was paid in kind – high level appointments when the party came to power with associated pecuniary benefits.”

“Right.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023

Maryam Nawaz PTI PARTLY FACETIOUS Parveen Rashid

