Trading in cotton market remains dull

LAHORE: The trading in local market on Friday remained dull and the trading volume remained low.

Cotton analyst, Naseem Usman while talking to Business Recorder said that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 15,000 per maund to Rs 17, 200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs Rs 5,000 to Rs 7,200 per 40 kg. The Prices of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 15,800 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti prices were in between Rs 5,500 to 7,600 per 40 kg.

Similarly, prices of cotton from Balochistan were registered at Rs 17,000 per maund to Rs 17,500 per maund and Phutti is in between Rs 6,500 to Rs 8,200 per 40 kg.

As per the domestic transactions mentioned by the daily market report, 800 bales of Halani were sold at Rs 16,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Rahim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 16,850 to Rs 17,000 per maund and 200 bales of Fort Abbas were sold at Rs 17,000 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association remained unchanged at Rs 17,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 360 per kg.

