BERLIN: The COP28 climate summit needs to finalize an exit from fossil fuels, rather than just aiming at reducing fossil fuel emissions, German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said at the summit on Friday.

She said Germany aimed at tripling the use of renewable energy by 2030, doubling energy efficiency and finalizing its exit from fossil fuels.