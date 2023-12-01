BAFL 45.75 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.44%)
BIPL 20.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.15%)
BOP 5.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.93%)
CNERGY 4.55 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.44%)
DFML 15.97 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.85%)
DGKC 78.69 Increased By ▲ 5.81 (7.97%)
FABL 27.85 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.58%)
FCCL 18.86 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.86%)
FFL 8.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.21%)
GGL 12.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.74%)
HBL 111.90 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (1.12%)
HUBC 122.20 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.56%)
HUMNL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (4.08%)
KEL 3.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.31%)
LOTCHEM 27.98 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (2.42%)
MLCF 42.45 Increased By ▲ 3.12 (7.93%)
OGDC 110.68 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (2.48%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.47 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
PIOC 115.30 Increased By ▲ 7.30 (6.76%)
PPL 94.99 Increased By ▲ 3.24 (3.53%)
PRL 25.37 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.97%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.78%)
SNGP 64.50 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (2.22%)
SSGC 12.27 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (3.2%)
TELE 8.39 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.44%)
TPLP 13.39 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.14%)
TRG 84.10 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.05%)
UNITY 25.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.54 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.32%)
BR100 6,308 Increased By 126.6 (2.05%)
BR30 21,973 Increased By 434.1 (2.02%)
KSE100 61,691 Increased By 1160 (1.92%)
KSE30 20,555 Increased By 366.1 (1.81%)
Brecorder Logo
Dec 01, 2023 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

India’s Nifty 50 hits all-time high; posts best week in five months

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 03:55pm

BENGALURU: India’s Nifty 50 hit a fresh record high on Friday and logged its best week in five months as strong macroeconomic data added to optimism over the global interest rate outlook.

The blue-chips Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex gained 2.39% and 2.29%, respectively, led by a rise in energy stocks.

Faster-than-expected quarterly economic growth and acceleration in factory growth in November supported the rise in domestic equities.

All 13 major sectors logged gains for the week, while the more domestically-focused small- and mid-caps extended their outperformance over the blue-chips.

“Indian markets are in a sweet spot, boosted by return of foreign inflows, strong macroeconomic data, and easing U.S. rate outlook, among other factors,” said Umeshkumar Mehta, chief investment officer at Samco Mutual Fund.

India’s Nifty 50 posts best month since July 2022; GDP data eyed

FPIs snapped a two-month selling streak in November, adding stocks worth 90 billion rupees ($1.1 billion).

Oil & Gas rose 4.38%, and was the top weekly sectoral gainer, aided by a drop in crude oil prices as production cuts agreed by OPEC+ were below market expectations.

On the day, the Nifty 50 index rose 0.67% to settle at a record close of 20,267.90, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.74% at 67,481.19. The Sensex is less than 1% shy of the record high hit on Sept. 15, 2023.

Among individual stocks, Hindustan Aeronautics climbed 3.46% after an approval from the defence ministry to procure weapons worth 2.23 trillion rupees.

Private lender Axis Bank gained 2.83% to hit a record high for a second session in a row, leading to a 0.75% rise in the bank index.

Indian state assembly elections’ results, due on Dec. 3, could trigger near-term volatility in the markets, three analysts said.

“While state elections are largely a non-event for equity markets from a long-term perspective, there might be some sharp reaction early next week,” said Pramod Gubbi, founder of Marcellus Investment Management.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

1000 characters

India’s Nifty 50 hits all-time high; posts best week in five months

Israel resumes Gaza attacks as truce expires, heavy fighting reported

Inter-bank: rupee records 4th consecutive gain against US dollar

Open-market: rupee continues to strengthen against US dollar

Britain’s King Charles urges rapid environmental repair in COP28 speech

COP28: Caretaker PM Kakar arrives at Dubai Expo City

Pakistan’s Supreme Court begins hearing challenge to expulsion of Afghans

Automakers continue to shut production amid falling demand, raw material shortage

Oil prices recover from slump after underwhelming OPEC+ cuts

Pakistan’s Interloop Limited completes equity stake in USA’s Top Circle Hosiery Mills

Govt embarks on restructuring PIA, PSM, railways

Read more stories