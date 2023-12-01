BAFL 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
BIPL 20.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.05%)
BOP 5.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.56%)
CNERGY 4.58 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.1%)
DFML 16.33 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (4.15%)
DGKC 75.25 Increased By ▲ 2.37 (3.25%)
FABL 27.50 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FCCL 18.65 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (5.67%)
FFL 8.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.1%)
GGL 12.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.66%)
HBL 110.70 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.04%)
HUBC 121.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)
HUMNL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.4%)
KEL 3.35 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.72%)
LOTCHEM 27.82 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.83%)
MLCF 40.89 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.97%)
OGDC 109.22 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (1.13%)
PAEL 18.89 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (7.57%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.73%)
PIOC 110.15 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (1.99%)
PPL 92.45 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.76%)
PRL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.09%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 63.38 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.44%)
SSGC 11.98 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.76%)
TELE 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.71%)
TPLP 13.48 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.82%)
TRG 83.11 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.84%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.97%)
WTL 1.57 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.29%)
BR100 6,236 Increased By 55.4 (0.9%)
BR30 21,703 Increased By 163.7 (0.76%)
KSE100 61,074 Increased By 542.6 (0.9%)
KSE30 20,372 Increased By 183.6 (0.91%)
Global aluminium producer seeks Q1 premium of $95/T

Reuters Published 01 Dec, 2023 10:14am

TOKYO: A global aluminium producer has offered Japanese buyers a premium of $95 per metric ton for January-March primary metal shipments, down 2% from the current quarter, three sources directly involved in quarterly pricing talks said.

Japan is Asia’s biggest importer of the metal and the premiums for primary metal shipments it agrees to pay each quarter over the London Metal Exchange (LME) cash price set the benchmark for the region.

For the October-December quarter, Japanese buyers agreed to pay a premium of $97 per ton, down 24% from the prior quarter.

