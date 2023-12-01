BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
Jul-Nov collection exceeds target

Sohail Sarfraz Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has provisionally collected Rs3,484 billion during the first five months (July-November) 2023-24 against an assigned target of Rs 3450 billion, exceeding the target by Rs34 billion.

The FBR has collected Rs736 billion in November 2023 as compared to the target of Rs 711 billion, reflecting an increase of Rs 25 billion. According to a senior FBR official, the board has achieved revenue collection target for the fifth consecutive month.

The FBR has provisionally collected Rs3,484 billion during the first five months (July-November) 2023-24 against Rs2,688 billion during July-November 2022-23, showing an increase of Rs 795.6 billion. A short tweet of the FBR issued on Thursday said, “FBR achieves 5 month target with Rs. 736 billion collected in November, 2023 depicting a monthly growth of 38%, despite issuance of 54% higher refunds than the corresponding period of the previous year,” it added.

