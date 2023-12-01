Bilawal underscores need for ‘new’ approach to politics

QUETTA: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Thursday stressed the need for a new way of thinking and politics in Pakistan, saying that it is essential to bury the old politics of hatred and revenge that is detrimental to the country’s youth.

Addressing a huge rally on PPP Foundation Day here, Bilawal emphasised the need for politics that focused on unity rather than division.

The PPP leader noted the current discussions on a charter of the economy, and asserted that the PPP would introduce its own, focusing on the people’s needs.

About the issues of poverty, inflation and unemployment in the country, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that only the PPP genuinely cared about addressing the concerns of the poor, while other parties primarily represented the aristocracy. “Other parties represent the aristocracy. I will represent the youth, not any athlete.”

The ex-foreign minister expressed the view that politicians should prioritise serving the people over their personal interests.

He showcased former president Asif Ali Zardari’s efforts for the revival of democracy and public service, saying that Zardari had initiated the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), introduced the 18th Amendment to the constitution and worked for the welfare of the poor in Pakistan.

He also credited Asif Zardari with putting an end to the politics of hatred, and expressed his belief that the Pakistan Peoples Party would win the upcoming elections.

The PPP chief also outlined his party’s progressive agenda, promising youth cards for the youth and subsidies for farmers after his party comes into power. He said Pakistan would prosper if its farmers were prosperous. Bilawal also announced plans to introduce the Benazir Labour Card, ensuring rights for workers and labourers.

He sounded optimist that in next elections, a PPP (jiyala) loyalist would emerge as the chief minister in Balochistan province. He said a large hospital would be built for the treatment of heart diseases in Quetta.

Bilawal urged the people of Pakistan to strengthen the PPP by joining the party, adding that together they could change the fate of Balochistan.

The PPP leader also criticised his former ally, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, saying the PML-N had become the ‘Inflation League’ as it had failed to control rising inflation. He said the people knew that the PML-N was merely a ‘showbaaz’ (showmen) of politics.