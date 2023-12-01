CM reviews work on Ghora Chowk flyover project

LAHORE: The caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi paid a surprise visit of Ghora Chowk flyover late at night after returning from UAE and Kuwait visit.

During his visit, the Chief Minister reviewed the progress on the project. He also inspected the construction works of the flyover and observed the ongoing development activities.

The CM observed that number of workers on the night shift is not sufficient and ordered to increase the labour force. He said that completion of the Ghora Chowk Defence Mor Flyover project will complete the main corridor of Lahore and Center Point Gulberg to Walton and traffic going to Cantt and Defence will get a signal-free corridor.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023