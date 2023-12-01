BAFL 45.26 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.47%)
Al-Qadir Trust scam: Notices issued on bail plea of IK

Fazal Sher Published 01 Dec, 2023 04:43am

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court, on Thursday, issued notices to the concerned parties on post-arrest bail of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in the £190 million National Crime Agency (NCA) scam commonly known as the Al-Qadir Trust case

The Accountability Court judge, Muhammad Bashir, issued notices on Khan's application seeking post-arrest bail and adjourned the hearing till December 4.

The PTI chairman filed the petition through his lawyers, Sardar Latif Khosa, Intezar Panjotha, and Ali Ijaz.

The NAB chairman and the director general (DG) NAB have been made parties in the petition. The petition says that the petitioner has been a former prime minister and a well-known cricketer, while cases are being filed against him on political grounds due to which his reputation is badly damaged.

In the petition, Khan requested that his post-arrest bail be approved until a judgment on the 190 million-pound scandal case.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till December 4.

