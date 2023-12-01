WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Nov 30, 2023
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 29-Nov-23 28-Nov-23 27-Nov-23 22-Nov-23
Chinese yuan 0.105014 0.104825 0.104833 0.105157
Euro 0.821912 0.821076 0.821151 0.819808
Japanese yen 0.0050947 0.0050632 0.00501633 0.0050699
U.K. pound 0.949333 0.946349 0.947462 0.941829
U.S. dollar 0.748213 0.74991 0.749841 0.751359
Algerian dinar 0.0055776 0.00559247 0.00559743
Australian dollar 0.497562 0.496665 0.492516
Botswana pula 0.0555174 0.0554933 0.0555254
Brazilian real 0.152924 0.153478 0.153458
Brunei dollar 0.562397 0.561604 0.561428
Canadian dollar 0.550561 0.552176 0.547518
Chilean peso 0.0008605 0.00085996 0.00085997
Czech koruna 0.0338727 0.0336887 0.0334696
Danish krone 0.110227 0.110122 0.109972
Indian rupee 0.0089801 0.00899252 0.00901586
Israeli New Shekel 0.203595 0.20235 0.201653
Korean won 0.0005782 0.00057478 0.00058349
Kuwaiti dinar 2.43163 2.43556 2.43869
Malaysian ringgit 0.160993 0.160494 0.161001
Mauritian rupee 0.0169461 0.016881 0.0168902
Mexican peso 0.0435337 0.043763 0.0436499
New Zealand dollar 0.462096 0.457745 0.454985
Norwegian krone 0.0702699 0.0700785 0.0700568
Omani rial 1.94594 1.95035
Peruvian sol 0.200647 0.201318 0.200898
Philippine peso 0.0134913 0.0135348 0.0135695
Polish zloty 0.189527 0.188657 0.186998
Qatari riyal 0.205553 0.206019 0.206417
Russian ruble 0.0084179 0.00846302 0.00852221
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199523 0.199976 0.200362
Singapore dollar 0.562397 0.561604 0.561428
South African rand 0.040375 0.0401354 0.0400372
Swedish krona 0.0723163 0.0718167 0.0716542
Swiss franc 0.853735 0.850624 0.850002
Thai baht 0.0215536 0.0214659 0.0213285
Trinidadian dollar 0.110983 0.111141 0.110987
U.A.E. dirham 0.203734 0.204196 0.204591
Uruguayan peso 0.0191403 0.0191832 0.0191987
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
