WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Nov 30, 2023 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 29-Nov-23 28-Nov-23 27-Nov-23 22-Nov-23 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105014 0.104825 0.104833 0.105157 Euro 0.821912 0.821076 0.821151 0.819808 Japanese yen 0.0050947 0.0050632 0.00501633 0.0050699 U.K. pound 0.949333 0.946349 0.947462 0.941829 U.S. dollar 0.748213 0.74991 0.749841 0.751359 Algerian dinar 0.0055776 0.00559247 0.00559743 Australian dollar 0.497562 0.496665 0.492516 Botswana pula 0.0555174 0.0554933 0.0555254 Brazilian real 0.152924 0.153478 0.153458 Brunei dollar 0.562397 0.561604 0.561428 Canadian dollar 0.550561 0.552176 0.547518 Chilean peso 0.0008605 0.00085996 0.00085997 Czech koruna 0.0338727 0.0336887 0.0334696 Danish krone 0.110227 0.110122 0.109972 Indian rupee 0.0089801 0.00899252 0.00901586 Israeli New Shekel 0.203595 0.20235 0.201653 Korean won 0.0005782 0.00057478 0.00058349 Kuwaiti dinar 2.43163 2.43556 2.43869 Malaysian ringgit 0.160993 0.160494 0.161001 Mauritian rupee 0.0169461 0.016881 0.0168902 Mexican peso 0.0435337 0.043763 0.0436499 New Zealand dollar 0.462096 0.457745 0.454985 Norwegian krone 0.0702699 0.0700785 0.0700568 Omani rial 1.94594 1.95035 Peruvian sol 0.200647 0.201318 0.200898 Philippine peso 0.0134913 0.0135348 0.0135695 Polish zloty 0.189527 0.188657 0.186998 Qatari riyal 0.205553 0.206019 0.206417 Russian ruble 0.0084179 0.00846302 0.00852221 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199523 0.199976 0.200362 Singapore dollar 0.562397 0.561604 0.561428 South African rand 0.040375 0.0401354 0.0400372 Swedish krona 0.0723163 0.0718167 0.0716542 Swiss franc 0.853735 0.850624 0.850002 Thai baht 0.0215536 0.0214659 0.0213285 Trinidadian dollar 0.110983 0.111141 0.110987 U.A.E. dirham 0.203734 0.204196 0.204591 Uruguayan peso 0.0191403 0.0191832 0.0191987 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2023